iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?
Apple’ın 3 yeni modeli arasındaki farklar neler?
iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması…
Apple düzenlediği etkinlikle beklendiği gibi üst düzey 3 yeni iPhone modeli duyurdu. iPhone 7 Serisinin güncelleştirilmiş ve geliştirilmiş sürümü olarak göze çarpan, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus modelinin yanında OLED ekranı ile gelmesi beklenen ve Super Retina OLED Ekran ile gelen iPhone X modeli resmen tanıtıldı.
iPhone etkinliğinden sonra bu 3 yeni model arasında ne gibi farklar olduğu bir çok teknoloji sever tarafından merak ediliyor. En basit anlamda iPhone X, ekran kilidini FACE ID teknolojisi kullanarak açabildiğiniz, neredeyse çerçevesiz bir ekrana sahip, TrueDepth özellikli kamerası ile diğer modellerden farklılaşıyor. iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus ile iPhone 7S serisinden dramatik değişiklikler bekleyenler biraz hayal kırıklığı yaşayabilir.
Teknik Özellikleri sevenler için;
iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması ; Neler Farklı Siz Bakın!
|iPhone X
|iPhone 8
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Pricing
|$999, $1149 (off contract)
|$699, $849 (off contract)
|$799, $949 (off contract)
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
|158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|174g (6.14 ounces)
|148g (5.22 ounces)
|202g (7.13 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|4.7 inches (119.38mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina OLED
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Battery
|Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 GB
|64 / 256 GB
|64 GB / 256 GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12MP, f/1.8
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
|Front-facing cam
|7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|7MP f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|SoC
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|CPU
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|GPU
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|RAM
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|Notable features
|Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması
Tweet Google+ Tumblr