iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?

13 Eylül 2017 - 10:35 iPhone
Apple’ın 3 yeni modeli arasındaki farklar neler?

Apple düzenlediği etkinlikle beklendiği gibi üst düzey 3 yeni iPhone modeli duyurdu. iPhone 7 Serisinin güncelleştirilmiş ve geliştirilmiş sürümü olarak göze çarpan, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus modelinin yanında OLED ekranı ile gelmesi beklenen ve Super Retina OLED Ekran ile gelen iPhone X modeli resmen tanıtıldı.

iPhone etkinliğinden sonra bu 3 yeni model arasında ne gibi farklar olduğu bir çok teknoloji sever tarafından merak ediliyor. En basit anlamda iPhone X, ekran kilidini FACE ID teknolojisi kullanarak açabildiğiniz, neredeyse çerçevesiz bir ekrana sahip, TrueDepth özellikli kamerası ile diğer modellerden farklılaşıyor. iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus ile iPhone 7S serisinden dramatik değişiklikler bekleyenler biraz hayal kırıklığı yaşayabilir.

Teknik Özellikleri sevenler için;

iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus
Pricing $999, $1149 (off contract) $699, $849 (off contract) $799, $949 (off contract)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches) 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces) 202g (7.13 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Retina HD IPS LCD Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 64 / 256 GB 64 GB / 256 GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12MP, f/1.8 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Front-facing cam 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2 7MP f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
SoC Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic
CPU Not available Not available Not available
GPU Not available Not available Not available
RAM Not available Not available Not available
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 11
Notable features Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging

