Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti?
3 Yeni iPhone ve iPhone 7 Arasındaki Farklar Neler?
Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti? iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması…
iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 ile aynı çizgide kalırken, iPhone X bambaşka bir yöne gidiyor. Apple bu yılki etkinlik sonrası bir yada iki değil tam 3 yeni cihaz ile seçim yapma şansı verdi.
Bana göre iPhone X’in olduğu yerde iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus’ın pekte alıcı bulacağını düşünmüyorum.
iPhone X edge-to-edge yani uçtan uca ekran ve TrueDepth kamera sunarken diğerleri bir önceki mirasında geliştirilmiş hali olarak kalıyor. Biraz daha gelenekselliği sevenler için iPhone 8 ve 8 Plus biraz daha tercih sebebi gibi kalabilir.
iPhone 7 ve iPhone 7 Plus sahipleri cihazlarını yükseltmek isterlerse aradaki farklar neler? işte bunu iki farklı tablo şeklinde size sunuyoruz.
Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması
iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması
|iPhone X
|iPhone 8
|iPhone 7
|Pricing
|$999, $1149 (off contract)
|$699, $849 (off contract)
|$649, $749, $849 (offcontract)
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches)
|Weight
|174g (6.14 ounces)
|148g (5.22 ounces)
|138g (4.87 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|4.7 inches (119.38mm)
|4.7 inches (119.38mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
|1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina OLED
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Battery
|Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|1,960mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 GB
|64 / 256 GB
|32/128/256GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12MP, f/1.8
|12MP, f/1.8
|Front-facing cam
|7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 30fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v4.2
|SoC
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A10 Fusion
|CPU
|Not available
|Not available
|2.34GHz quad-core
|GPU
|Not available
|Not available
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
|RAM
|Not available
|Not available
|2GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|iOS 10
|Notable features
|Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|Touch ID, IP67 certified
iPhone X , iPhone 8 Plus ve iPhone 7 Plus Karşılaştırması
|iPhone X
|iPhone 8 Plus
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Pricing
|$999, $1149 (off contract)
|$799, $949 (off contract)
|$769, $869, $969 (off-contract)
|Known dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
|Weight
|174g (6.14 ounces)
|202g (7.13 ounces)
|188g (6.63 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina OLED
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Battery
|Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
|2,900mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 GB
|64 GB / 256 GB
|32/128/256GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
|Front-facing cam
|7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
|7MP f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 30fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v4.2
|SoC
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A10 Fusion
|CPU
|Not available
|Not available
|2.34GHz quad-core
|GPU
|Not available
|Not available
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
|RAM
|Not available
|Not available
|3GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|iOS 10
|Notable features
|Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
|Touch ID, IP67 certified
