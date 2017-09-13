Mobil SAMSUNG Tablet Bilgisayar Güvenlik Oyun Tv Otomobil Nasıl Yapılır Donanım Akıllı Cihazlar Yazılım

Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti?

13 Eylül 2017 - 10:55 iPhone
Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti?

3 Yeni iPhone ve iPhone 7 Arasındaki Farklar Neler?

Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti? iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması…

iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 ile aynı çizgide kalırken, iPhone X bambaşka bir yöne gidiyor.  Apple bu yılki etkinlik sonrası bir yada iki değil tam 3 yeni cihaz ile seçim yapma şansı verdi.

Bana göre iPhone X’in olduğu yerde iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus’ın pekte alıcı bulacağını düşünmüyorum.

iPhone X edge-to-edge yani uçtan uca ekran ve TrueDepth kamera sunarken diğerleri bir önceki mirasında geliştirilmiş hali olarak kalıyor. Biraz daha gelenekselliği sevenler için iPhone 8 ve 8 Plus biraz daha tercih sebebi gibi kalabilir.

iPhone 7 ve iPhone 7 Plus sahipleri  cihazlarını yükseltmek isterlerse aradaki farklar neler? işte bunu iki farklı tablo şeklinde size sunuyoruz.

Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması

iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması

iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 7
Pricing $999, $1149 (off contract) $699, $849 (off contract) $649, $749, $849 (offcontract)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches) 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches)
Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces) 138g (4.87 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Retina HD IPS LCD Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) 1,960mAh
Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 64 / 256 GB 32/128/256GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12MP, f/1.8 12MP, f/1.8
Front-facing cam 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v4.2
SoC Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
CPU Not available Not available 2.34GHz quad-core
GPU Not available Not available PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
RAM Not available Not available 2GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 10
Notable features Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging Touch ID, IP67 certified

iPhone X , iPhone 8 Plus ve iPhone 7 Plus Karşılaştırması

iPhone X iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 Plus
Pricing $999, $1149 (off contract) $799, $949 (off contract) $769, $869, $969 (off-contract)
Known dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches) 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 202g (7.13 ounces) 188g (6.63 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Retina HD IPS LCD Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet) 2,900mAh
Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 64 GB / 256 GB 32/128/256GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Front-facing cam 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 7MP f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v4.2
SoC Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
CPU Not available Not available 2.34GHz quad-core
GPU Not available Not available PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
RAM Not available Not available 3GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 10
Notable features Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging Touch ID, IP67 certified

Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması – Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti? iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması – Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması

Ana Sayfa » Mobil » iPhone » Yeni iPhone Modelleriyle iPhone 7 Karşılaştırması, Neler Değişti?

Paylaş

Tags Etiketler:, , , , , , , , , ,

Benzer Haberler

iPhone X: 10 Yıl Sonra Apple Kural Kitabını Yeniden Yazdı

iPhone X: 10 Yıl Sonra Apple Kural Kitabını Yeniden Yazdı

iPhone X, Galaxy S8, LG V30, HTC U11 Karşılaştırması

iPhone X, Galaxy S8, LG V30, HTC U11 Karşılaştırması

iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?

iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?